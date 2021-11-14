Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.25.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,284 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

