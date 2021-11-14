AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. AudioEye updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $8.76 on Friday. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

In other news, insider David Moradi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AudioEye stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 2,094.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of AudioEye worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

