Aurora (AOA) Market Capitalization Reaches $38.32 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $38.32 million and approximately $812,848.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.86 or 0.00367607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00219962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

