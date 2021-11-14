Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.78

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 174075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth $27,367,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth $10,130,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 5,110.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 735,606 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at $4,076,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.3% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 997,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

