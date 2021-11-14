Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on AV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).
AV opened at GBX 403.60 ($5.27) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 400.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 404.30. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a market capitalization of £15.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
