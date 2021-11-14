Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

Get Aviva alerts:

AV opened at GBX 403.60 ($5.27) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 400.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 404.30. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a market capitalization of £15.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

In related news, insider Jim McConville bought 6,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 889 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.