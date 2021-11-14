AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report sales of $35.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.96 million to $35.73 million. AXT posted sales of $27.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $134.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $135.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.24 million, with estimates ranging from $145.51 million to $160.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $387.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 2.19. AXT has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 46,636.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 124.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

