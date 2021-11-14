B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 523 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

