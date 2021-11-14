B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. Citigroup cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

