B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.07% of Carter’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Carter’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth $568,000.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

