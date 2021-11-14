B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $391.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.57.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

