B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Amundi acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,105,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,843,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,761,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $252,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,020 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.17. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

