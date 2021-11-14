Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of BW opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

