Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $165.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.13. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.56. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $165.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

BCPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

