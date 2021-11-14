Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after purchasing an additional 898,811 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,826,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Balchem by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Balchem by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $165.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $165.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BCPC. Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

