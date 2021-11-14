Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ball were worth $15,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.13.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

