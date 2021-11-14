Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,470 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

WMS opened at $130.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $133.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,503 shares of company stock worth $10,371,159 over the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

