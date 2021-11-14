Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $809,000 in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,588.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36,972 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after acquiring an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.