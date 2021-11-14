Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Heartland Express by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 67.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 16.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

HTLD opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

