Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $700,000 Investment in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CVRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29. CVRx, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVRX. William Blair began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

CVRx Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

