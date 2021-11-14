Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,408 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,246 shares of company stock worth $4,315,692. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

