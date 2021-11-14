Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 447.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $728.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

