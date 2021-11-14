Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 11,635 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of NLS opened at $8.47 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $264.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.