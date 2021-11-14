Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.
Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
