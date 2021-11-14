Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

