Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CIB stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

