Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 64,531 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $33,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $127.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $81.85 and a 1 year high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

