Bank of America Corp DE Sells 156,015 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 583,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $35,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 941,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 432,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,919,000 after buying an additional 158,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,040,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

