Bank of America Corp DE Sells 34,056 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $32,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

BATS SMDV opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

