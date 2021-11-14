Bank of America Corp DE Sells 71,718 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,718 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.89% of Cogent Communications worth $32,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,036 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Cogent Communications by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,865 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,646 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $656,590. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 155.46 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 644.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

