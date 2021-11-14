Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,270 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.35% of Sanmina worth $34,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Sanmina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sanmina by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

