Bank of America Raises Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $60.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LCID has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an underweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 43.93 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 9.67 and a 1-year high of 64.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of 27.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.