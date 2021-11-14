Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $482.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. FMR LLC raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 262,178 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,978,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

