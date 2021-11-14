Barclays Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €47.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.00 ($92.94).

Shares of MOR stock opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a twelve month high of €101.90 ($119.88). The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

