Barclays Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €195.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCH. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €162.64 ($191.34).

WCH opened at €170.05 ($200.06) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €155.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €88.04 ($103.58) and a 1 year high of €170.20 ($200.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

