Barclays Boosts AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to £110

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,801 ($114.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,794.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,443.10. The stock has a market cap of £136.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.