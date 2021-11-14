Barclays Raises 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Price Target to $21.00

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $14.98 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 44,197 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 6,927 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at $23,198,440.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,155,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

