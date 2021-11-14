Barclays Upgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $3.95 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,566 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

