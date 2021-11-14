Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSFFF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. Basic-Fit has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $52.87.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. It operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes, and online coach.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.