Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Price Target Cut to C$1.35 by Analysts at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BYLTF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Baylin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.

