Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Price Target Cut to C$1.35 by Analysts at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:BYLTF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Baylin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.
Baylin Technologies Company Profile
