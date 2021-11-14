Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) PT Lowered to C$1.35 at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.17% from the stock’s previous close.

BYL opened at C$0.87 on Friday. Baylin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.81.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$21.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baylin Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.