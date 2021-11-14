BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $88,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

SU opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.94%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

