BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $191,000 Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $97.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.47.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

