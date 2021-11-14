BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 121,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

