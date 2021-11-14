BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

LYB stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

