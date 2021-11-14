BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,899 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sun Communities by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,547,000 after purchasing an additional 164,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $192.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.57. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 129,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,563,126.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.57.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

