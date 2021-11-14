BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

LCR opened at $31.72 on Friday. Leuthold Core ETF has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Leuthold Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leuthold Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.