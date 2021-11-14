BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in eBay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of eBay by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 148,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after acquiring an additional 197,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,590. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.