BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 601 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 120.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 88,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $270,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.