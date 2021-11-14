Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 98,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $64.70.

