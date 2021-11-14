Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,001,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.