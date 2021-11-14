Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 82,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,212,000 after buying an additional 111,577 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

